ESPN Analyst Pokes Fun At Odell Beckham Injury Narrative

Baker Mayfield looked pretty good as a rookie for the Cleveland Browns. That following offseason, the Browns added Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, and many expected the team’s offense to take off.

That… hasn’t exactly been the case. Beckham Jr. had his worst full season last year, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, a decent season but far below the all-world years he put in with the Giants.

In seven games this season, he had 319 yards and three touchdowns. There have been flashes through his two seasons in Cleveland, but they’ve been few and far between. Now, his season is over after tearing his ACL last weekend.

Some have wondered if the Browns offense would open up a bit without Beckham out there. With Odell Beckham Jr. out for virtually the entire game, Baker Mayfield had one of his best games as an NFL quarterback, throwing for 297 yards and five touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Today’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t go nearly as well, and ESPN’s Ryan Clark had a very snarky tweet in response to the idea that the Browns are better without OBJ.

Man, crazy how explosive Baker and the offense have been today without OBJ. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 1, 2020

The Raiders won a slugfest against the Odell-less Browns, 16-6. Mayfield was held to just 12-of-25 passing for 122 yards.

The conditions during the game were really brutal, with crazy winds at the stadium that made doing anything through the air, be it passing or kicking, difficult. The Raiders’ passing offense wasn’t much better, as Derek Carr was 15-of-24 for 112 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders were more impressive on the ground than the Browns, who live and die by their rushing offense, outgaining them 208 yards to 101.

With the loss, the Cleveland Browns fall to 5-3. It is still the best start that the franchise has had in a while, but plenty of questions about Baker Mayfield and the team’s ceiling as a whole remain.

