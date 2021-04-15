Cleveland Browns Make Decision On Voluntary Workouts

The Cleveland Browns are the latest NFL team to announce their plans regarding this offseason’s voluntary workouts.

It shouldn’t really surprise NFL fans by now, but the Browns have decided that a virtual offseason is the best option at this time.

“The NFL’s memo outlining how they plan to implement voluntary workouts falls short of what we as players believe is adequate,” Browns players said in a statement. “The Cleveland Browns players agree that a virtual offseason, like we had last year, is the best decision for everyone in our league.”

Browns players aren’t just advocating for a virtual offseason program because they’re worried about the effects that COVID-19 can have on their respective families. They believe the extended time off will help their bodies in the long run.

“In addition to the ongoing threat of the pandemic, we felt healthier both mentally and physically last year, which we attributed to sufficient recovery time and the lack of additional wear and tear on our bodies during the spring months. The league-wide injury data supports us as well, as NFL players experienced a 23% reduction in missed-time injuries last season.”

Here’s the full statement from the Browns players:

A statement from the Cleveland Browns players: pic.twitter.com/VI71lJXWeA — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 15, 2021

The Browns are the seventh team to release a statement on the NFL’s offseason program. The Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, Lions, Patriots and Seahawks shared their thoughts on this matter earlier this week.

NFL fans should expect additional teams to issue statements in the coming days.