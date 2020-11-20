The Spun

Browns Add Star DE Myles Garrett To Reserve List

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks off the field after getting ejected.CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after being ejected from the game during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Former No. 1 pick Myles Garrett has been a force for the Cleveland Browns so far this season.

The fourth-year player has 31 tackles on the season, with 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two recoveries. He’s on pace to eclipse his career high 13.5 sacks on the season, with more than one per game thus far.

Now, his game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles is in jeopardy. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Garrett has been placed on the team’s COVID-19/Reserve List.

This does not mean that Garrett has contracted the virus. Players who are deemed close contacts to a positive case are also placed on the list. Right now, it isn’t totally clear whether he has tested positive or not.

Based on the other information coming from the Cleveland Browns, it does seem very possible that he did test positive, though. In a separate release, the Browns announced that they’ve had one player test positive, with no other high-risk contacts.

If Garrett does have the virus, we obviously wish him well. As noted by ProFootballTalk, he missed practice all week. If he tested positive, it is unclear when that was, and if he could potentially return in time for the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend on Nov. 29.

We’ll have more on the Garrett situation as it comes out. The Browns host the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Update: Kevin Seifert of ESPN confirms that Myles Garrett tested positive today after showing symptoms earlier in the week.

Luckily it sounds like the situation was handled well, and the Browns avoided an outbreak.


