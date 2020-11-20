Browns Add Star DE Myles Garrett To Reserve List

Former No. 1 pick Myles Garrett has been a force for the Cleveland Browns so far this season.

The fourth-year player has 31 tackles on the season, with 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two recoveries. He’s on pace to eclipse his career high 13.5 sacks on the season, with more than one per game thus far.

Now, his game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles is in jeopardy. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Garrett has been placed on the team’s COVID-19/Reserve List.

This does not mean that Garrett has contracted the virus. Players who are deemed close contacts to a positive case are also placed on the list. Right now, it isn’t totally clear whether he has tested positive or not.

#Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett is being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2020

Based on the other information coming from the Cleveland Browns, it does seem very possible that he did test positive, though. In a separate release, the Browns announced that they’ve had one player test positive, with no other high-risk contacts.

Statement from the #Browns says no high-risk close contacts were identified, meaning no others will miss Sunday’s game. This is why NFL-NFLPA protocols keep symptomatic individuals away. The team placed star DE Myles Garrett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. pic.twitter.com/uCXBFFdx1q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 20, 2020

If Garrett does have the virus, we obviously wish him well. As noted by ProFootballTalk, he missed practice all week. If he tested positive, it is unclear when that was, and if he could potentially return in time for the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend on Nov. 29.

We’ll have more on the Garrett situation as it comes out. The Browns host the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Update: Kevin Seifert of ESPN confirms that Myles Garrett tested positive today after showing symptoms earlier in the week.

The Myles Garrett situation in Cleveland is instructive. Had general illness symptoms earlier this week. Negative for COVID-19. Sent home and isolated, per NFL protocol. Returned positive test today. Early isolation minimized chance of spread or high-risk close contacts. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 20, 2020

Luckily it sounds like the situation was handled well, and the Browns avoided an outbreak.