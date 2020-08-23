Cleveland Browns Officially Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

The Cleveland Browns have officially added a former Super Bowl MVP to their roster.

Malcolm Smith, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII, has agreed to a contract with the AFC North franchise. The 31-year-old linebacker spent the 2019 season in Jacksonville and Dallas.

The former Super Bowl MVP was a seventh round pick out of USC in 2011. He played for the Seahawks from 2011-14. Smith then played for the Raiders and 49ers.

Now, he’s heading to Cleveland.

From the Browns:

Smith is 6-0, 225 pounds and in his eighth NFL season out of Southern California. Originally a seventh round pick by Seattle in 2011, Smith has appeared in 104 regular season games with the Seahawks (2011-14) Raiders (2015-16), 49ers (2017-18), Jaguars (2019) and Cowboys (2019). He has 295 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles, six sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Smith was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII after totaling 10 tackles, one fumble recovery and an interception for a touchdown during Seattle’s 43-8 victory.

The Browns head into the 2020 regular season with playoff expectations. Cleveland is set to open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.