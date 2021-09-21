Cleveland Browns Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver

On Monday afternoon, the Browns surprisingly released wide receiver Davion Davis. 24 hours later, he’s already back in Cleveland.

The Browns re-signed Davis on Tuesday afternoon, but he won’t start out on the active roster. Davis is heading to the practice squad, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Davis was the Browns’ leading receiver during the preseason. Some speculated he would wind up on the 53-man roster. But first, he had to serve a two-week suspension. That suspension was lifted on Monday, yet the Browns just wound up releasing him.

Folks in Cleveland believe Davis will turn into a pretty solid player for the Browns in coming years. He will have an opportunity to prove as much on the practice squad.

Davion Davis will provide some much-needed depth for the Browns at wide receiver. Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played yet so far this season and Jarvis Landry just went to the injured reserve.

The Browns are 1-1 on the season so far. They suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 but bounced back with a big-time win over the Houston Texans in Week 2. Now, Cleveland looks ahead to Week 3 when it’ll face off with the Chicago Bears.

Every team in the AFC North, meanwhile, is 1-1. The division’s up for grabs. The Browns probably have the best roster in the AFC North, but we’ve heard that story before.

The Browns should beat the Bears this coming Sunday, but anything can happen in the NFL.