Cleveland Browns Reportedly Making Major Changes To Front Office

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns filled their general manager vacancy. After firing former GM John Dorsey following the 2019 season, Cleveland hired former Philadelphia Eagles VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry to fill the general manager vacancy.

Berry has a history in Cleveland when he served as vice president of player personnel in Cleveland from 2016 to 2018.

Following the hire, Berry has reportedly started remaking his staff. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Browns moved on from VP of personnel Alonzo Highsmith.

The future of assistant general manager Eliot Wolf is reportedly uncertain as well.

Update: Wolf has not been officially informed of his future in Cleveland. A source says there is a ongoing discussion about whether Wolf stays or goes under current setup. https://t.co/100FcLKpdh — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 29, 2020

But that’s not all.

Cleveland also reportedly mutually agreed to part ways with director of college scouting Steve Malin – who was hired by John Dorsey.

Browns also parting ways with director of college scouting Steve Malin, as @DustinFox37 reported. Malin was a Dorsey hire. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 29, 2020

It’s not surprising to see significant change being made after the team hired Berry.

Cleveland hired former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the team’s head coach. After failing to reach lofty expectations in 2019, the team moved in a completely new direction – firing head coach Freddie Kitchens and John Dorsey.

It’s a new era in Cleveland, again. We’ll have to wait and see if the latest moves result in success for the Browns this time around.

Stay tuned for the latest.