Cleveland Browns Rookie Admits He Needed To Mature

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was inactive during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets for disciplinary reasons.

Not only was Winfrey held out of the game--he was also called out by star Myles Garrett, who said the fourth-round draft pick needed "to learn how to be a pro."

Whether or not Winfrey learned his lesson remains to be seen, but for now, he's saying all the right things about his punishment.

“I just feel like it was something that I needed to mature,” Winfrey said, via Cleveland.com. “I feel like I wouldn’t be the player that I’m going to be now if it had not happened, so I’m glad that it happened. Everything happens for a reason in my eyes.”

Winfrey only played five snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 before sitting out Week 2. The Oklahoma product says he has not changed his approach despite the discipline.

“I’m still approaching practice and everything balls to the wall, still being the player that I was meant out to be,” Winfrey said. “This doesn’t change anything, doesn’t change my focus, doesn’t change how I feel about the organization, the team or any of that.”

The Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in two days. We'll see what kind of role Winfrey plays, if any.