It appears the Cleveland Browns will be a bit shorthanded at practice for the next few days. In addition to placing multiple players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced that it sent Myles Garrett home because of an illness.

Garrett tested negative for COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods just yet. He’ll need to test negative two more times before being let inside the facility this Friday.

That being said, Cleveland did place Jack Conklin, Charley Hughlett and Cody Parkey on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this Wednesday morning. All three players were identified as high-risk close contacts to a non-staff member that tested positive for the virus.

The Browns will have Conklin, Hughlett and Parkey available this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles if they continue to test negative.

Garrett’s status for this weekend will be worth monitoring, especially since he’s been unstoppable this season. He currently has 9.5 sacks this season, which leads the NFL in that category.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett’s situation is similar to that of Odell Beckham’s a few weeks ago. The All-Pro wideout missed a few practices due to illness, but he tested negative for COVID-19 and was allowed to suit up that weekend.

As of now, the Browns should be cautiously optimistic that Garrett will be on the field this Sunday against the Eagles.