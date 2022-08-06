Cleveland Browns Sign USFL Star To Roster

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are ready to take a chance on one of the biggest stars from the USFL.

On Friday, it was announced that Cleveland is signing defensive end Chris Odom. He played for the Houston Gamblers this past USFL season.

Odom, who was named the USFL Defensive Player of the Year, will have an opportunity to make a roster that's loaded with talent.

As you'd expect, Odom is excited for this opportunity.

“903 days since I was back in the league,” Odom wrote. “Thank you @theUSFL @USFLGamblers for the opportunity to continue to live my dream. Next chapter. Let’s get it @ClevelandBrowns.”

Odom is no stranger to the NFL. In 11 career games, the Arkansas State product has 16 combined tackles and two sacks.

During this past USFL season, Odom racked up 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four blocked kicks for the Gamblers.