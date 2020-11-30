Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran NFL Defensive Back

At 8-3 through the first 12 weeks of the 2020 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns find themselves with a real shot at making the playoffs. However, the organization’s front office clearly doesn’t want to stay static as they found themselves on the waiver wire this week.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, safety Tedric Thompson signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier on Monday afternoon.

The veteran defensive back joins his new team after spending time with the Seahawks and Chiefs over the last few seasons.

Thompson most recently played for Kansas City for eight games in 2o20. The Chiefs waived him just two days ago.

Thompson provides Cleveland with defensive back depth as they try to close out their final five regular season games. The Browns, led by Baker Mayfield, want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The 25-year-old defensive back should assist the secondary that has already impressed this season.

Thompson began his career in Seattle after the Seahawks drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Coming out of Colorado, the young defensive back boasted a NFL-caliber build but also a clear knack for the game. Thompson started 16 games over three years in Seattle, tallying three interceptions and 80 tackles. The Seahawks released him in March of 2020 after the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Thompson landed on the Chiefs earlier this year, where he played in eight games for Andy Reid and company. He made 13 tackles over that half-season span. The 9-1 Chiefs wanted to clear up a roster spot for an additional wide receiver, which didn’t leave space for Thompson on the active squad. Kansas City surprisingly released him on Nov. 28.

But, Thompson will get a chance to redeem himself with the Browns. It’s possible that we could see him on the field as soon as this Sunday when Cleveland plays Tennessee.