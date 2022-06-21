Cleveland Browns Signed Free Agent On Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns added another linebacker to their depth chart just a month before training camp.

On Tuesday, the Browns officially announced the signing of Dakota Allen.

Allen, 26, is a former seventh round pick out of Texas Tech. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The Rams waived Allen during final roster cuts. He ended up spending his rookie season on the Raiders and Jaguars.

Over the past two seasons, Allen has played in 27 games for Jacksonville. He has registered 27 total tackles during that stretch, with most of his snaps taking place on special teams.

Now, Allen will have a chance to showcase his skills in Cleveland.

The Browns' linebacker corps currently consists of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II, Jacob Phillips, Willie Harvey Jr. and Silas Kelly.

Allen will need to make a noticeable impact during training camp if he wants to make the 53-man roster.