Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.

While there was no update on Baker on Thursday, the Browns did make a significant move. According to Browns insider Jake Trotter, the team elevated a new quarterback to the active roster.

Former San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Nick Mullens was activated before Saturday’s game.

“Browns have signed QB Nick Mullens to the active roster, and officially activate TE David Njoku from the COVID-19/reserve list. No positive results reported today so far,” Trotter said.

Cleveland currently has 11 starters on the COVID-19 list heading into the weekend.

The NFL reportedly does not plan to move the game as of right now. However, that could change in the next few days if things continue to get worse for the Browns.

Cleveland and Las Vegas are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.