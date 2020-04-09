Cleveland Browns Tease New Jerseys For 2020 Season

It’s an offseason full of uniform changes for many teams in the NFL. The Browns will be debuting their new threads soon.

Cleveland surprised its fans on Thursday with a teaser trailer of the new uniforms. The trailer doesn’t give away too many hints regarding the new design. But many believe the Browns will move to a more traditional look than the latest uniform set.

No official date has been released as to when Cleveland will decide to reveal the new look. But the trailer, once again, teases fans with a cryptic, “Coming soon.”

Hopefully “soon” is within a week or two. Browns fans can’t wait much longer. Check out Cleveland’s uniform teaser trailer below:

The Browns are one of seven NFL teams this offseason that are either changing their logo or their uniforms. Cleveland joins Atlanta, Tampa Bay and both Los Angeles teams as the organizations revealing new uniforms this off-season. The Patriots are also expected to introduce a new alternate uniform.

The Rams, Chargers and Colts are also introducing logo changes and tweaks. This many uniform/logo changes is rather unheard of in just one off-season. But it just goes to show how much a fan-base cares about the look of their team.

The Browns will reveal their new uniforms in coming weeks.