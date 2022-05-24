Cleveland Browns Tight End Cut After Tuesday's Signing

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It was one tight end in, one tight end out for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

On the same day they signed Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Cleveland also cut Nick Guggemos. Guggemos spent last season on the Browns' practice squad and had signed a futures deal with the team this offseason.

He did not appear in a regular game with the team.

As for Griffin-Stewart, he most recently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6-foot-5, 252-pound New Jersey native made his NFL regular season debut with the Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Prior to that, Griffin-Stewart spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Pitt.

Griffin-Stewart caught 19 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown in 2019, his lone season at Pitt. He began his college career at Rutgers, appearing in 25 games for the Scarlet Knights and catching 13 passes for 97 yards and a TD.