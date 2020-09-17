ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Browns vs. Bengals Tonight

NFL bragging rights in the state of Ohio are on the line tonight. The Cincinnati Bengals, led by rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, travel up to Cleveland to take on Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

Both teams are looking to get their first win of the season. The Browns had the unlucky draw of facing last year’s AFC No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 1. Lamar Jackson and company looked as sharp as ever, while Mayfield and his offense still look to be working out two years of kinks, falling 38-6.

Burrow, meanwhile, nearly pulled off some serious late-game heroics in his NFL debut. Down three late in the fourth quarter, he drove the Bengals 80 yards down the field in roughly three minutes. He appeared to hit A.J. Green for a game-winning touchdown, but it was overturned by an offensive pass interference call against the star wide receiver. Moments later, kicker Randy Bullock missed a game-tying chip shot, and Cincinnati fell 16-13.

Most have praised Burrow for his late-game poise and near-win. Mayfield and the Browns, meanwhile, are under serious pressure to get things figured out. Losing to the rebuilding Bengals tonight would be pretty devastating. Luckily for them, ESPN is pretty bullish on Cleveland tonight, with the Football Power Index giving the Browns a 62.4-percent chance to the game.

Per the FPI matchup predictor, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have a 37.3-percent chance to pull the upset, while there is a 0.3-percent chance for a tie.

Cleveland is a six-point favorite over in the betting world, with an total points line of over/under 43.5.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. NFL Network has coverage of the Cleveland Browns vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.