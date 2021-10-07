Cleveland Browns Part Ways With Defensive Lineman

The Cleveland Browns defense has impressed through the first few weeks of the 2021 regular season, so logic would say that there’s no need to shake things up. However, the organization saw an opportunity to get one of their key contributors back and made a subsequent move to do so.

According to multiple reports, the Browns announced Thursday that they released defensive end Joe Jackson. The 24-year-old had been a part of Cleveland’s rotation at the position and had played as recently as the final series of last weekend’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson first signed with the Browns back in 2020 and played in three games during the regular season, while being declared inactive 11 times. He returned to Cleveland this summer and had appeared in all four of the team’s 2021 games.

Over the course of his three-year career, Jackson has tallied 11 tackles and a sack in 12 total games with the Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

Browns roster move: DE Joe Jackson waived. He was in the rotation and played on the first series last week. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 7, 2021

Many reports indicate that the Browns waived Jackson in order to bring back defensive leader and starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. The fifth-year player was eligible to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday, so Cleveland could use the opening created this afternoon to put him on the active roster before this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Walker will give the Browns defense another boost as the unit tries to continue its strong start to the year. Through four weeks, Cleveland ranks in the top-5 in yards allowed and points allowed per game.

The Browns defense will be tested this Sunday against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Kevin Stefanski will need every key contributor possible in the line-up if Cleveland hopes to improve to 4-1.

[Pro Football Talk]