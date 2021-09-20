Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season.

The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason.

The young wideout caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns during preseason play. Unfortunately, he wound up on the suspension list for the first two weeks of the season. Now, the Browns are moving on.

He’s bound to garner interest from teams in need of help at the wide receiver position.

#Browns WR Davion Davis, who led the team in receiving this preseason but was suspended the first two games of the regular season, is being released, source said. He’ll now head to waivers, where he should draw interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

This is pretty interesting timing on Cleveland’s part.

Jarvis Landry became injured during the Browns-Texans game on Sunday. The latest report indicates he’ll miss the next two to three weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played yet this season. He’s still recovering after undergoing surgery on his knee earlier in the year.

You’d imagine the Browns could have used Davis, as a result. Instead, the Browns released him on Monday. Perhaps it’s an indication that OBJ is close to returning. That’d certainly be a significant offensive boost for Cleveland.

Davis, meanwhile, is overjoyed that his suspension is up. It sounds like he’s pretty confidence he’ll get claimed on waivers.

I’M BAAAAAAAAACCCCCCCCKKKKKKK!!😈 — Davion Davis (@14DDavis) September 20, 2021

My tweet saying I’m back was about my suspension being up! My bad for not clarifying that! Much Love!🤞🏿 — Davion Davis (@14DDavis) September 20, 2021

It will be interesting to see where Davis ends up.

The Browns, meanwhile, will begin preparations this week for their upcoming game against the Chicago Bears.