Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season.

The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason.

The young wideout caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns during preseason play. Unfortunately, he wound up on the suspension list for the first two weeks of the season. Now, the Browns are moving on.

He’s bound to garner interest from teams in need of help at the wide receiver position.

This is pretty interesting timing on Cleveland’s part.

Jarvis Landry became injured during the Browns-Texans game on Sunday. The latest report indicates he’ll miss the next two to three weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played yet this season. He’s still recovering after undergoing surgery on his knee earlier in the year.

You’d imagine the Browns could have used Davis, as a result. Instead, the Browns released him on Monday. Perhaps it’s an indication that OBJ is close to returning. That’d certainly be a significant offensive boost for Cleveland.

Davis, meanwhile, is overjoyed that his suspension is up. It sounds like he’s pretty confidence he’ll get claimed on waivers.

It will be interesting to see where Davis ends up.

The Browns, meanwhile, will begin preparations this week for their upcoming game against the Chicago Bears.

