Cleveland Insider Has Update On Browns Coaching Search

A closeup of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns remain the only NFL team without a head coach. After firing Freddie Kitchens following his first year as the team’s head coach, the Browns have been patient finding a replacement.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns flew New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in for an interview. McDaniels spent most of the day at the Browns facility, but left without the job.

The Patriots offensive coordinator and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski are reportedly the two favorites to land the job.

After McDaniels’ interview on Friday, it seemed like the Browns were close to a decision.

However, the latest report suggest Cleveland needs a little more time to make a decision. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns aren’t expected to make a decision until Sunday.

Earlier this afternoon, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen revealed a “sleeper” candidate that could end up becoming the team’s new head coach. He listed Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as a someone to watch.

Several of Cleveland’s candidates are in action this weekend, which could factor into the team’s decision.

The Browns are also on the hunt for a new general manager after firing John Dorsey.

Stay tuned for the latest.


