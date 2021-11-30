Colin Cowherd Announces Some Big Baker Mayfield News

Colin Cowherd has never been the biggest fan of Baker Mayfield and he’s made that quite clear over the last few years. Still, the FOX Sports host has talked quite a bit about the Cleveland Browns quarterback since his days at Oklahoma and always seems to have something to say.

However, it sounds like Cowherd is no longer interested in discussing the former No. 1 overall pick.

In a video posted on his show’s Twitter feed on Tuesday morning, Cowherd explained that he wasn’t interested in talking about Mayfield after another underwhelming performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Because the quarterback’s play was so uninspiring, the radio host revealed that he would be putting up a poll on social media that would allow his listeners to vote on whether or not he should ever discuss the Browns signal-caller again.

“I thought, ‘Baker’s easily the second most interesting quarterback in this game,'” Cowherd said of his Mayfield’s showing in the 16-10 loss. “I feel like, he’s 28-28, I was right about the argument. I’m no longer captivated by Baker Mayfield topics. A lot of people through the years, you’ll hear people say, ‘Colin, why do you keep talking about Baker?’ So I thought, ‘You know what? That’s a good question.’

Cowherd did warn his followers that the vote would be final. Even if the Browns (6-6) found a way into the playoffs or beyond, Mayfield would not be a talking point on “The Herd.”

“Here’s the rub: If he goes on a five-game winning streak, they get to the playoffs, he gets the AFC Championship, the Super Bowl — I’m not talking about him,” Cowherd said. “You can’t have it both ways. You want me to stop? I’ll stop. Your choice.”

Well, the results of the poll are in. “Yes” — as in “Yes, Cowherd should stop talking about Baker Mayfield” — won the poll with 59.7 percent of the votes.

So it’s final: there will be no more mention of the quarterback’s name on “The Herd.”

Should @ColinCowherd stop talking about Baker Mayfield? — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 30, 2021

Cowherd may come to regret this poll if the Browns storm back into the playoffs later this season, but as of right now that seems like a long shot. Cleveland has lost two of its last three games and scored an average of just 10 points in those contests.

So if you’re a fan and look for Baker Mayfield coverage and analysis, you should avoid “The Herd” from now on.