Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For The Browns Today

We all know how Colin Cowherd enjoys being critical of Baker Mayfield. Today gives him the perfect opportunity to do that.

The Cleveland Browns are trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-0 this afternoon, and a lot of that has to do with how poorly Mayfield is playing. The third-year pro is just 5-of-12 passing for 79 yards and two interceptions, one of which was run back for a pick-six.

We already knew that new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wants his team to be run-heavy and to make things as easy on Mayfield as possible. However, at some point, the former No. 1 pick has to make plays.

Today, he has not been able to do that, which has led to a flood of criticism, including a pointed tweet from Cowherd.

“Baker Mayfield is now holding back a super talented offense and very capable coaching staff,” Cowherd wrote.

Ouch. Again, today’s result isn’t all on Mayfield, but when you’re supposed to be the franchise quarterback, you’re going to have to shoulder much of the blame.

We’ll see if Baker and the Browns can get anything going in the second half.