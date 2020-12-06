Colin Cowherd’s Reaction To Baker Mayfield’s Game Is Going Viral

Noted Baker Mayfield critic Colin Cowherd made quite the claim ahead of Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Titans.

Cowherd essentially said this was a must-win game for Mayfield. He believes that the Browns will move off of Mayfield if Cleveland loses to Tennessee.

“The Browns will make a decision privately on the flight back. If Baker gets rolled like he did against Pittsburgh or Baltimore, they’re moving off of him,” Cowherd said this week.

Cowherd is the biggest Baker Mayfield critic there is, so you have to take everything he says with a grain of salt. While he was probably exaggerating, he wasn’t wrong to say that this is a massive test for Mayfield and the Browns.

So far, Mayfield is passing it with flying colors.

The Browns lead the Titans, 38-7, at the end of the second quarter. This is one of the biggest beatdowns of the NFL season. Mayfield has completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in one half.

Cowherd’s reaction to the game is going viral.

“For some reason on my TV, the reception is poor on the Browns v Titans game. Any updates? How is Baker Mayfield playing? Appreciate any updates,” he joked.

Well played, Colin.