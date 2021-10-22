Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Assessment Of Odell Beckham Jr.

If anybody was thinking Odell Beckham Jr. might break out with Case Keenum starting tonight at quarterback, it hasn’t happened yet.

Beckham came into tonight unsure if he would even play due to a troublesome right shoulder. He is active against the Denver Broncos, but thus far has not made a reception through one half of play.

On his last target of the first half, Beckham came up lame after landing on his right shoulder. Overall, it has been another frustrating evening for the prized wide receiver Cleveland acquired via trade in 2019.

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd offered up a rather brutal assessment of Beckham on Twitter during the first half, saying the three-time Pro Bowl is “just a big salary” at this juncture of his career.

OBJ is just a big salary at this point. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 22, 2021

That’s harsh from Cowherd, but is it really unfair? Beckham either seems to not get the ball when he does get open or not make a big play when he does get targeted. He also had a pretty bad drop on a slant earlier tonight.

The Browns lead Denver 10-0 at halftime. So far tonight, they haven’t needed Beckham, much like has been the case the last two-plus seasons.