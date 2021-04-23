Colin Cowherd Compares Baker Mayfield To Blake Bortles

Colin Cowherd is at it again. The popular sports media member once again roasted Baker Mayfield during his show on Friday.

It’s no secret Cowherd isn’t a fan of Mayfield. He spends an insane amount of time dissing the Cleveland Browns quarterback. This time, he did so by comparing Mayfield to Blake Bortles.

Bortles, of course, was the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2019. He was an average quarterback, at best. He did play well during the 2015 season when he threw for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns compared to 15 picks. He also helped the Jaguars win two games in the 2017 postseason, though he wasn’t much of a factor in either game.

Cowherd thinks Mayfield is just like Bortles. He’s an average quarterback that’ll get you close to playoff success but never do anything significant.

"This is what Jacksonville did with Blake Bortles. They didn't love him but he was good enough to win a playoff game… That's kind of Baker. He'll get you close." — @ColinCowherd on Browns picking up Baker Mayfield's option: pic.twitter.com/4lzHimY1Hy — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 23, 2021

It’s hard to take any of Colin Cowherd’s Baker Mayfield takes seriously anymore. It’s practically become a meme at this point.

It is pretty funny Cowherd is going on another rant considering last year was Mayfield’s best season. He tossed 26 touchdowns compared to just eight picks (a career low).

The Browns, meanwhile, went 11-5 and went on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Wild Card round before going toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs in a close loss in the divisional round.

The fact is, Mayfield has improved every year he’s been in the league, yet Cowherd continues to blast the Browns quarterback in any way he can.

At some point, Cowherd has to start giving Mayfield some credit for what he’s been able to accomplish in the NFL thus far. Unfortunately, it’s probably never going to happen.