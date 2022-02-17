Colin Cowherd Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For The Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about acquiring a veteran upgrade over Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Colin Cowherd has two names in mind.

During “The Herd” today, Cowherd discussed longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot’s recent mailbag column, in which she hinted at the team possible pursuing an outside quarterback option this offseason.

“I think they’ll inquire about a few veteran quarterbacks to see if an upgrade makes sense. If nothing does, they’ll support Baker Mayfield in every way possible,” Cabot wrote.

Cowherd has obviously been critical of Mayfield countless times in the past, but he did say he would lean toward bringing him back for a fifth season and hoping his play will improve with better health.

However, Cowherd also named Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo as quarterbacks he’d pull the trigger on in a trade to oust the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

"If I could get Carson Wentz, I would go get him. If I could get Jimmy G, I would go get him." — @ColinCowherd on reports of Baker Mayfield's uncertain future in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/cRBYtvosEQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 17, 2022

The 49ers will be looking to deal Garoppolo as they turn the offensive reins over to Trey Lance. As for Wentz, Colts owner Jim Irsay is said to be unhappy with his team’s late-season collapse and according to ESPN, there’s a “belief” the team will trade or release Wentz in the coming weeks.

Of course, there is one major potential hang up, if the Browns are going to trade for either of these players: it seems unlikely Mayfield would be part of the deal.

After all, the 49ers are moving forward with Lance, and would the Colts really feel like Mayfield is their answer at quarterback?