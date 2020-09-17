Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Following the Browns’ embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, confidence in QB Baker Mayfield has never seemed lower. And Colin Cowherd isn’t going to stop patting himself on the back for it.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd once again laid into Mayfield for his struggles as the Browns’ starting QB. Ahead of tonight’s Thursday Night Football game against the rival Cincinnati Bengals, Cowherd made it clear that Mayfield’s days as a starter are numbered.

“I’ve lost a lot of arguments. I won this one,” Cowherd said, referring to his longtime stance that Mayfield cannot handle the pressures of being the starter in Cleveland. “It’s over… He’s about 3 more bad Sunday’s from Cleveland moving off of him.”

Cowherd believes that even if Bengals QB Joe Burrow keeps tonight’s game against Cleveland close, it will reflect poorly on Mayfield. He ultimately predicts that at some point, star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. will be held to one catch and get into a shouting match with the Browns QB.

That would be the beginning of the end.

Baker Mayfield has had a tumultuous run in Cleveland to be sure. He went 6-7 as a rookie, posting historic numbers on a team that went 0-16 the year before.

But he regressed in 2019. His completion rate went down while his turnovers went up – even with improved weapons from the year before.

In Sunday’s game against the Ravens, he completed just 54-percent of his passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 38-6 loss.

Tonight’s game may not be a precursor to Mayfield getting benched. But he has to improve by leaps and bounds at some point.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s take?