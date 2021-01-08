Colin Cowherd Has Ridiculous Take On Baker Mayfield’s Hat

The Colin Cowherd-Baker Mayfield backwards hat conspiracy theories are back! No, unfortunately we’re not kidding.

One of Cowherd’s most bizarre hot takes involves NFL quarterback and backwards hats. We’re not sure when it started, but at some point in the last year or so Cowherd started complaining about quarterbacks that wear hats backwards.

Cowherd went as far to say NFL quarterbacks that wear hats backwards can’t be considered a franchise player. Both Mayfield and Carson Wentz are victims of Cowherd’s wild conspiracy.

Unfortunately, Mayfield wore another hat backwards this week. You know what that means. Cowherd just had to spent a portion of his show dedicated to Mayfield’s backwards hat and how it could impact the Browns in the playoffs this weekend.

Baker Mayfield wore his hat backwards. Bad news for the Browns' QB: "That just says playoff loss, doesn't it?" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/0OglfxmkF4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 8, 2021

Baker Mayfield, you’re up to the plate. It’s time to prove Colin Cowherd wrong once again.

What’s funny about Cowherd’s backwards hat obsession is he only points it out when quarterbacks like Mayfield or Carson Wentz wear them. Sure, let’s just forget about the multiple times Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger have worn their hats backwards. The fact we even have to talk about backwards hats as a way of judging quarterbacks is a bit absurd.

Of course, Mayfield can prove Cowherd wrong this weekend with a playoff win, but the odds are stacked against him. The Browns will be down several key players this weekend.

If Mayfield loses on Sunday, Cowherd’s going to have a field day come Monday morning. And yes, we’re sure hats will be a topic of conversation.