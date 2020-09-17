Colin Cowherd Makes His Pick Between Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield

Colin Cowherd thinks Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will beat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, which isn’t all too surprising.

The Browns have the better roster when compared to the Bengals. There’s plenty of reason to be excited about the future in Cincinnati, but Burrow needs some help before the Bengals can make the jump we all anticipate they’ll make.

Even though Cowherd’s rolling with the Browns Thursday night, he’s a bit more optimistic regarding the Bengals in the long-term. Cowherd made a bold prediction on Thursday morning.

The popular analyst thinks Burrow and the Bengals will win the AFC North before Mayfield and the Browns do – if ever. Take a look in the video below.

Who wins AFC North first? Joe Burrow Who wins tonight? Baker Mayfield@ColinCowherd chooses between the Browns or Bengals QB: pic.twitter.com/PSqDMlpmX5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 17, 2020

The AFC North isn’t going to be up for grabs for the foreseeable future, though. As long as Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore, the Ravens are going to be a tough out.

It’ll also be interesting to see what things look like in Pittsburgh once Ben Roethlisberger retires. The Steelers always find a way to remain competitive no matter what the roster looks like.

As for the Browns and Bengals, the outlook isn’t too optimistic. Baker Mayfield simply isn’t the quarterback the Browns were hoping he would be. He still has time to prove his worth, though. He can try and improve his reputation Thursday night against the Bengals.