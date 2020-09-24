Colin Cowherd Makes Prediction For Browns, Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns found their first win of the season one week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland opened the 2020 season with a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Mayfield struggled against a vaunted Ravens defense, before bouncing back against the Bengals.

Up next for Cleveland is another tough defensive matchup. The Washington Football team boasts a tremendous defensive line, led by rookie pass rusher Chase Young.

Before Baker Mayfield and company take the field, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested the next four games will decide Baker’s future in Cleveland. With four tough games upcoming, he thinks the Browns could “bail” on the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I think the organization within the next four games will make a decision on Baker Mayfield,” Cowherd said on the show. “This general manager did not draft him. This head coach did not select him. They inherited him and it’s really easy in professional sports as a general manager to bail on somebody else’s picks.”

The Browns will make a decision on Baker Mayfield in the next 4 games. @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/Blz3kFY8jZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 24, 2020

Mayfield set numerous rookie records in his first year as the Browns’ starting quarterback.

Unfortunately he took a massive step back in 2019, finishing with the second most interceptions of any quarterback. In two games so far this season, Mayfield has completed just under 60-percent of his passes for 408 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

A stretch of four tough games in a row will be telling about his growth as a quarterback in the NFL.