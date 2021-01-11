Colin Cowherd Had A Message For Baker Mayfield Before Kickoff

The biggest loser of the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend appears to be Colin Cowherd.

The longtime sports radio host has been a longtime critic of Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. He predicted that the Browns would get crushed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sunday Night Football game on NBC.

“Cleveland at Pittsburgh has potential to be a tire fire. The Steelers are going to roll,” Cowherd said this week.

Yeah…not so much.

The Browns are crushing the Steelers in historic fashion. Cleveland leads Pittsburgh, 35-10, at halftime on Sunday night. The Browns scored a playoff-record 28 first-quarter points and added another touchdown in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh was able to add a touchdown of its own in the second quarter, but the Browns are very much in control.

Perhaps Mayfield was extra-motivated because of Cowherd’s pregame message.

Wishing @bakermayfield the best of luck in his first playoff game. #ColinisClassy — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 11, 2021

That definitely was not sarcastic as all.

Cowherd, meanwhile, has been embarrassed by Ben Roethlisberger’s performance on Sunday evening.

“Say what you will about old Phillip Rivers — dude was locked in and ready to perform yesterday. Ben isn’t remotely sharp. Taken his team out of the game. It’s over. Done. You can say it out loud,” he tweeted.

The second half of the Steelers vs. Browns game is set to air on NBC.