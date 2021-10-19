Colin Cowherd Sends A Blunt Message To Baker Mayfield

FS1 host Colin Cowherd spent some time today discussing one of his favorite sports topics: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield’s future with the Browns has been up for debate for a while now. He’s eligible for a contract extension, but thus far has not signed one, and there are some wondering if he’s worth signing long-term.

Heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, Mayfield is less than 100% thanks to a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Nevertheless, Mayfield says he’s going to play, and Cowherd called the game a “must-win” for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Cowherd also wondered about Mayfield’s lack of consistency and if that will prevent Cleveland from signing him to a mega-deal.

"You can't be up and down. That's not a franchise QB that I'm going to pay a lot of money to… Baker Mayfield has to win Thursday's game." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/3fDpRggF96 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 19, 2021

It is definitely safe to say that the Browns need to win Thursday. They are 3-3 and fighting through an ungodly rash of injuries, and the schedule the rest of the way is incredibly tough, save for one or two games.

Is Thursday a referendum on Baker? It’s tough to say, especially when he’s not healthy. Even so, every time he takes the field moving forward, he will do so being watched intently by a fanbase that has not reached a consensus if he is worth keeping around for the long haul.