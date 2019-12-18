Colin Cowherd: Odell Beckham Jr. Should “Demand A Trade”

Over the course of the 2019 NFL season, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly told opposing teams to “come get him.”

Those reports indicate that Beckham wants out of Cleveland after being traded from New York before the 2019 season. The star wide receiver maintained that he plans to be in Cleveland next season and that he’s happy with the Browns.

However, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested Beckham should demand a trade from Cleveland.

“If I’m Odell Beckham Jr. today, I demand a trade. And here’s why. Odell Beckham Jr. is the only NBA player in the NFL. He’s global – most football players go to American colleges, they’re domestic, NBA guys are global…OBJ is a global star,” Cowherd said.

Here are his full comments.

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to win games. @ColinCowherd on why the Cleveland Browns' receiver should demand a trade: pic.twitter.com/b2ZzQFUKu6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 18, 2019

It’s an interesting take from Cowherd, who is generally against top athletes making headlines.

Beckham Jr. reportedly told the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers that he would like to play for them.

He’s struggled to find success with Baker Mayfield under center. Mayfield had a better rapport with Beckham Jr’s former college teammate, Jarvis Landry, this season – though both have seen over 120 targets thus far.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. remain with the Browns next season?