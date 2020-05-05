Colin Cowherd Predicts How Many Games The Browns Will Win

Colin Cowherd has a few favorite topics he likes to talk about pretty much every day. The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are on the list.

This afternoon, Cowherd discussed his outlook for the Browns for 2020. He did it within the context of Odell Beckham Jr’s declaration this week that he is on the verge of “one of his best seasons.”

Cowherd is skeptical of OBJ putting up the major stats, partially because he’s part of an offense with a lot of weapons and also because Cowherd expects new head coach Kevin Stefanski to emphasize the run. Additionally, he expects the Browns to be better than in 2019, meaning they won’t be throwing the ball as much late in games because they won’t be losing as much.

After going 6-10 last year, Cowherd thinks the Browns’ record will improve by at least three wins.

“If you look at Cleveland’s schedule, there’s a lot of wins on that schedule,” Cowherd said. “I think Cleveland’s gonna be a nine-win football team this year. Maybe 10. I think it’s a real football team.”

If you’re scoring at home, Cleveland has not won nine games in a season since going 10-6 in 2007. They’ve only one nine or more games three times in the last 27 seasons.

A 9-7 or 10-6 debut from Stefanski might have Browns fans ready to build a statue outside the stadium in time for 2021.