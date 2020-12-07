Colin Cowherd Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Huge Game

Colin Cowherd is Baker Mayfield’s biggest doubter, but the popular radio show host gave the Browns quarterback some rare praise on Monday.

Last week, Cowherd made a bold claim. He said if the Browns lost to the Titans, it’d be the last we see of Mayfield as the Browns’ starting quarterback.

Mayfield must’ve heard Cowherd’s comments. The Oklahoma alum looked like his former Heisman self on Sunday, throwing for 334 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 win over Tennessee.

Sunday was the first time Mayfield appeared capable of winning a playoff game, per Cowherd.

“This was a really nice moment for Baker,” Cowherd admitted on Monday. “. . . Yesterday was the first time I’ve watched Baker and I though, ‘Oh, he could win a playoff game.’ Baker could win a playoff game.”

"Yesterday was the first time I watched Baker Mayfield and thought he could win a playoff game."@ColinCowherd reacts to Browns' win over Titans: pic.twitter.com/VzYd9NxljD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 7, 2020

Mark this down in your history books, folks. Colin Cowherd has finally praised Baker Mayfield. This is truly a historic day!

To be honest, the praise is deserved. The Browns quarterback was fantastic on Sunday, helping guide the team to its ninth win of the season. Cleveland now finds itself at 9-3 on the season.

Any other year, a 9-3 record would be enough to be first in a division. But the Steelers are 11-0, and would need to collapse in coming weeks to allow the Browns to take the division lead.

As long as the Browns get into the playoffs, though, they’ll be a major threat. Especially if Mayfield has finally turned the corner.