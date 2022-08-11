Colin Cowherd Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Rumor

The Cleveland Browns are waiting to hear the final decision on the NFL's appeal of Deshaun Watson's suspension.

If Watson's punishment is increased from six games, as many expect it will, Cleveland could be in the market for a quarterback via trade. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported today that the Browns would consider dealing for San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo.

Count Colin Cowherd in for that possibility. Cowherd said this afternoon on "The Herd" that he thinks Garoppolo would fit in seamlessly with the Browns.

"This makes some sense. This would be a very easy transition for Jimmy Garoppolo," he explained. "It's a lot of the same offense. Not run-first but run-driven. You're going to have a lot of the same schemes, a lot of the same offense."

Cowherd added that if the six-game suspension is upheld, he feels Browns backup Jacoby Brissett is capable of guiding the team to a 3-3 record in the contests Watson misses.

However, anything beyond that and Cowherd thinks Cleveland should call on the Niners' onetime starter, who is now relegated to limbo as the team makes the transition to Trey Lance.

Cleveland opens up preseason play tomorrow night. Watson is scheduled to play, unless an indefinite suspension is handed down before kickoff.