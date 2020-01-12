Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Browns’ Head Coaching Hire

Now that the Cleveland Browns have reportedly settled on Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, the hot takes and predictions are pouring in. Naturally, Colin Cowherd, who loves the Browns and loves Baker Mayfield even more, was quick to give his thoughts on the hire.

Taking to Twitter, Cowherd said he has “No idea how it works” between Stefanski and the Browns. He said that it’s hard to predict since he considers the Browns to be “a very impulsive organization.”

However, he ultimately felt that hiring Stefanski is a better fit for the Browns than Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The Browns have another new head coach. Kevin Stefanski. Vikings OC. No idea how it works. Its a very impulsive organization. But…thinks it’s a WAY better fit than Josh McDaniels. (who most Browns fans were clamoring for) — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 12, 2020

Stefanski is the Browns’ 10th head coach hired since the team returned in 1999. But few Browns coaches earned Colin Cowherd’s ire as much as Freddie Kitchens.

The now-former Browns coach was fired after one year at the helm, during which the Browns went 6-10 despite preseason Super Bowl hype.

The fact that Cowherd is cautiously optimistic about Stefanski could bode well for the former Vikings coach’s chances at turning things around in Cleveland.