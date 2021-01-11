Colin Cowherd Reveals His Postgame Message For Baker Mayfield

Colin Cowherd and Baker Mayfield just can’t seem to leave each other alone these days.

Cowherd is one of Mayfield’s biggest critics, but it’s mostly just in good fun. The talk-show host talks about the Browns quarterback at least once a week, sometimes even going as far to say Mayfield isn’t a franchise quarterback because he wears his hats backwards.

Mayfield takes Cowherd’s critiques seriously, it would seem. The Browns quarterback got the better of Cowherd on Sunday with the Browns’ stunning playoff victory over the Steelers. Following the game, the Cleveland quarterback purposefully flipped his hat backwards, trolling Cowherd in the process.

Cowherd doesn’t mind the trolling. In fact, he issued Mayfield a congratulatory message for beating the Steelers and winning a playoff game.

“You won this weekend, Baker… You deserve the credit and played great. Congratulations,” Cowherd said on Monday.

We never though we’d see the day where Colin Cowherd congratulated Baker Mayfield, but here we are. It’s well deserved, too.

Mayfield and the Browns took down the juggernaut Steelers Sunday night all without head coach Kevin Stefanski. Winning a playoff game without a head coach is no easy task, especially going up against the iconic Mike Tomlin.

Cowherd’s praise for Mayfield is probably short lived, though. The Browns play the Chiefs this weekend in what should be a lopsided affair. Of course, we thought the same heading into Sunday night’s Browns-Steelers playoff game.

Perhaps Mayfield has a bit of juice left in the tank to stun the NFL world for a second straight week.