Colin Cowherd Says 3 NFL QBs Are Facing ‘Must-Win’ Seasons

General managers in the NFL are moving off underachieving quarterbacks faster than ever before. We’ve already seen Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston go from first-round picks to backup quarterbacks in such a short period of time.

On Thursday, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd discussed the current landscape of quarterbacks in the NFL. During his rant about teams moving on from young signal-callers after a few years, he named three quarterbacks that are facing must-win seasons in 2020.

Cowherd believes Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield and Mitch Trubisky are all facing an immense amount of pressure this upcoming season.

“Average won’t do and there’s too much money in this business,” Cowherd said. “I think Trubisky will be replaced before Thanksgiving. If Derek Carr struggles at all, he’ll be replaced after Thanksgiving too. Baker Mayfield will be given the entire year, but they will move off him quickly if he doesn’t win nine games and throws over 18-20 interceptions. It’s just not what it used to be.”

3 Quarterbacks face must win seasons in 2020: Baker Mayfied, Mitch Trubisky & Derek Carr. @ColinCowherd on the new QB landscape in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/4rkcapl8OB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 30, 2020

The Browns have assembled an exceptional roster around Mayfield, so it makes sense that Cowherd named him as one of three quarterbacks facing a must-win season. His rivalry with the former Oklahoma star might play a factor in this as well.

Carr and Trubisky face tougher situations because their teams have quality backups on the roster. Chicago traded for Nick Foles this offseason and Las Vegas signed Marcus Mariota during free agency.

