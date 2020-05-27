Colin Cowherd Says Baker Mayfield ‘Will Be A Playoff QB’ This Year

Of all the QBs who played in the 2019 NFL season, none got as much criticism from Colin Cowherd as Baker Mayfield did.

But it looks like Cowherd is ready to get on the Baker bandwagon in 2020, albeit gingerly. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, he reiterated his belief that Baker is “Case Keenum with a stronger arm.” But rather than use that to bash Baker as he often has, he then pointed to that being to the Browns’ benefit.

Cowherd explained that the Browns roster is now constituted the way the Minnesota Vikings were in 2017 – when Keenum went 11-3 as a starter. He now believes that the Browns are built to bring out the best in Baker.

As a result, he is picking the Browns to make the playoffs in 2020 – and end their nearly two-decade drought.

“It is all lined up for him,” Cowherd declared. “He will be a playoff QB this year.”

Baker Mayfield since 2017: 12-17, 49 TD, 35 INT

Case Keenum since 2017: 18-20, 51 TD, 27 INT "Baker Mayfield is Case Keenum with a stronger arm… It is all lined up for him. He will be a playoff QB this year." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/mk1FB5I3pF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 27, 2020

Mayfield won seven games as a rookie in 2018, throwing 27 touchdowns and over 3,700 yards while completing over 63-percent of his passes.

But he regressed in 2019 despite the Browns making massive improvements to their squad in the offseason. Baker would go 6-10 that year, earning tons of criticism along the way – tons of it from Cowherd.

Heading into 2020 though, the Browns may not be the best team in the division. But with the balance of power changing and the postseason expanding, there’s room for them to make the playoffs.