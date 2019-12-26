Colin Cowherd: Browns Should Only Consider 2 Coaches This Offseason

There might be no bigger critic of the Cleveland Browns than Colin Cowherd. However, the FS1 radio host decided to ease up on the franchise with his latest take.

Cleveland entered this year with playoff expectations, but the team simply didn’t perform up to its talent level.

While most people are quick to blame Freddie Kitchens, Cowherd doesn’t necessarily believe he should get fired.

One of the biggest reasons for the Browns’ lack of success is there instability at head coach. Kitchens is just in his first year at the helm, yet there are a plethora of fans calling for his job.

Cowherd has stated in the past that Cleveland should move on from Kitchens. That being said, it sounds like his tone has changed.

The only way Cowherd thinks the Browns should move on from Kitchens is if they can land a top coaching candidate, such as Lincoln Riley or Ron Rivera.

Yo Cle…1.Never liked Kitchens as HC hire (U defended it) 2. If you could land one of top two candidates (Rivera or L Riley) make the move 3. But you can’t due to history 4. So support Mayfield w better OL & top QB coach. No EZ answers. Stop seeking one. Baker needs stability. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 26, 2019

Cowherd made a good point about the Browns needing to add stability around second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns could finish this season with a 7-9 record if they defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. But first, they’ll have to remove all the distractions and negative noise surrounding the franchise.