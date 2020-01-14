Colin Cowherd Says Joe Burrow Is “Bad News” For Baker Mayfield

LSU wasn’t the only team celebrating Joe Burrow and the Tigers’ dominant National Championship Game victory Monday night. The Cincinnati Bengals were keeping close watch of the Heisman winner.

The Bengals have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They’re expected to take Burrow.

Cincinnati needs a quarterback and Burrow’s the best available on the board. It’s a no-brainer.

With Burrow likely heading to the Bengals, the AFC North could become the toughest division in the NFL.

Burrow is projected to join an AFC North quarterback unit alongside Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield.

The Herd‘s Colin Cowherd thinks Mayfield could be in some serious trouble with Burrow likely heading to the division.

This could be disastrous for the Browns quarterback.

“The loser last night is Baker Mayfield. … This year, the AFC North was wide open,” Cowherd said on The Herd Tuesday morning. “Lamar was still a baby. Big Ben got hurt and the Bengals were playing Ryan Finley. But Baker was doing 26 commercials and was simply not mature enough to take it over. Now, Joe Burrow enters the division … and Baker’s now suddenly the fourth best quarterback in that division.”

Joe Burrow is bad news for Baker Mayfield…@ColinCowherd explains why: pic.twitter.com/tMbAiyyzpM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time Cowherd has gone after Mayfield. The two sports figures have had plenty of heated arguments over social media.

This is bound to add more fuel to the fire.