Colin Cowherd Says Only 2 Things Can Stop The Browns

The Cleveland Browns could very well be a Super Bowl contender in 2021 after the stellar season they just had. Even Colin Cowherd is willing to concede that much – but there’s a catch.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, the FOX Sports pundit declared that the Browns are a championship team. But he feels that there are two things that can potentially stop them. One is quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the other is injuries.

“There’s only two things keeping this Cleveland Browns team from getting to a Super Bowl,” Cowherd said. “(One) injuries, which absolutely nobody can predict, and the quarterback. I can think of about eight, nine, ten quarterbacks that if you gave these edge rushers to (they’d win a title)… This a championship team and only two things can stop them — Baker or injuries. And so far, both are hard to predict.”

Cowherd believes that Mayfield now has the support network around him to win. He asserted that the pressure is now squarely on Mayfield to get the Browns over the hump.

Colin Cowherd’s take on the issue isn’t exactly earth-shattering. Very few teams these days can win without strong play under center or healthy players.

But as we just saw in the 2020 season, Baker Mayfield has clearly turned a corner in his career. He cut his interception rate almost into a third from the previous year and enjoyed the best QBR of his career.

More importantly: He went 11-5 as a starter, and led the Browns to a convincing win over the rival Steelers in the playoffs.

The pressure is certainly on Baker to reach the next level after the success they had in 2020. But he’s quickly proving he has the skills to pay the bills.

And he’ll be paid handsomely for them.