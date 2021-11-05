Colin Cowherd Sends Harsh Message To Cleveland Browns

In a move that many saw coming, the Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today after a testy week between the two. Unfortunately for Browns fans, their old friend Colin Cowherd saw it coming too.

On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the Browns for being a “losing franchise” trying to “overcompensate” for having so many holes by trying to make it work with Beckham when they traded for him in 2019. He explained that having a flashy superstar like Beckham isn’t how teams win – having “grinders” and “hard workers” is.

“Losing franchises take big swings to overcompensate for their many holes,” Cowherd concluded. “This was never going to work and you kept clinging to it.”

Cowherd spent the better part of six minutes explaining that the Browns and Beckham were never going to work. But he did concede that the Browns might be better for it by finally releasing Beckham.

You can watch his whole rant here:

"Losing franchises take big swings to overcompensate for their many holes. This was never going to work and you kept clinging to it." — @ColinCowherd on what's next for the Browns and Odell Beckham Jr: pic.twitter.com/n3ZwMdtjY0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 5, 2021

Obviously Colin Cowherd is missing out on a few things here. For starters, the front office and coaching staff that brought Odell Beckham to the Cleveland Browns aren’t there anymore – and have been gone since the end of the 2019 season.

While the Browns are struggling this season, it’s not like they aren’t building something. They just made the playoffs one year ago and were one half shy of reaching the AFC Championship Game.

But all things considered, the Odell Beckham Jr. situation is still a pretty bad look for the Cleveland Browns.

Is Colin Cowherd right with his assessment here?