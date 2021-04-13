Colin Cowherd Names The 3 Best Rosters In The NFL

NFL rosters for the 2021 season are not yet finalized, with the draft and last legs of free agency still to come. As of right now though, Colin Cowherd think three teams stand out from the pack from a talent standpoint.

This afternoon, Cowherd broke down some early win total over/unders from around the NFL, in particular the Cleveland Browns, whose over/under is 9.5 wins according to oddsmakers. It was during this point in his monologue that Cowherd declared the Browns one of the three best rosters in football.

Only last year’s Super Bowl participants, the Bucs and Chiefs, are better, in his estimation.

“In my opinion, Tampa’s the best, Kansas City second. I’d put Cleveland third,” Cowherd said. “Especially if they sign Jadeveon Clowney tomorrow, which is expected. Best offensive line, best running back tandem, great tight end and wide receiver, major upgrade in the secondary with [free agent signings] Troy Hill and John Johnson II. That was their weakness…They’re loaded and they have a competent head coach.”

Not surprisingly, Cowherd said the reason why Cleveland’s over/under isn’t higher is because Las Vegas doesn’t trust quarterback Baker Mayfield. The fourth-year signal caller is one of Cowherd’s favorite targets for criticism.

As for Clowney, he is expected to visit the Browns this week and most likely sign with them if all goes well. The former No. 1 overall pick would add another piece to Cleveland’s defensive unit for 2021.

Do the Browns have a top-three roster in the NFL? Maybe, but one thing is for certain. After finally breaking through and making the playoffs last year, this longtime doormat franchise won’t be sneaking up on anybody this coming season.