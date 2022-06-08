Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.

This story from the New York Times states that the Houston Texans helped facilitate some of these meetings and provided nondisclosure agreements.

"Deshaun Watson, let's shut it down," Cowherd said in response to this news. "It's now 66 women over a 17-month period, according to the New York Times. The Houston Texans were aware of the odd number of therapists. Nobody has 66 therapists, like right? I understand a couple. My wife has a therapist. I think she has changed once in five years. That's normal."

Cowherd then referred to Watson as a "sketchy guy" when talking about the Browns' pursuit of the Pro Bowl quarterback.

"NFL owners don't like [Browns owner] Jimmy Haslam because he paid a fully guaranteed contract to a sketchy guy," Cowherd added.

After this story emerged, Watson switched his Twitter account to private mode. Additionally, he posted these song lyrics on his Instagram story: "See, the blogs can't break me down, see I'm the voice, I don't reply. But the rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah."

There's no set date for when the NFL may discipline Watson for his alleged behavior.