Colts, Browns Agree To Early 2nd Round Draft Trade

On Friday afternoon, the second round of the 2020 NFL draft kicked off with rumors of a potential trade.

The Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly listening to trade offers for the No. 33 overall pick. However, when the time came, the Bengals held onto the pick, selecting wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Just a few minutes later, the first trade of the second round went down. The Cleveland Browns dropped back three spots and picked up a fifth-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts.

After moving up to No. 41, the Colts selected former Wisconsin star running back Jonathan Taylor. Arguably the best running back in the class, Taylor set a college football record in rushing yards through a player’s first three seasons.

Now he’s a Colt.

The Cleveland Browns have been patient so far in the draft. Rumors suggested the team could trade down in the first round, but Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills fell right into their laps.

Now on Day 2, the Browns finally moved back and landed an extra pick in the process.

Cleveland made a few bold moves this offseason, landing offensive lineman Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper.

Will the Browns finally make the playoffs in 2020 after a disappointing 2019 season?