The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cris Collinsworth Called Out For What He Said About Baker Mayfield

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is having a really good season and the Cleveland Browns hit the 10-win mark on Sunday night. Still, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth probably went a little too far with the compliments on Sunday Night Football.

Collinsworth was called out on social media for bringing up Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway when discussing Mayfield’s throwing style.

Elway is arguably the most-gifted passer in NFL history. Mayfield is having a fine season, but NFL fans weren’t having the comparison.

“nah, i don’t know what you mean when you say baker mayfield throws kinda like john elway, cris collinsworth,” ESPN’s Bomani Jones tweeted.

“BAKER MAYFIELD IS NOT LIKE JOHN F*ING ELWAY,” another fan added.

While Mayfield is obviously not as good as Elway, it’s always interesting to see how quarterbacks compare at various points of their careers.

CBS Sports tweeted out a graphic comparing Mayfield and Elway through their first 43 career games. It’s probably closer than you think:

Elway was somewhat of a late bloomer in terms of true greatness, though, and the game was much different when he played.

Still, Mayfield deserves respect for the kind of season he and the Browns are having.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.