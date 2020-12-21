Cris Collinsworth Called Out For What He Said About Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is having a really good season and the Cleveland Browns hit the 10-win mark on Sunday night. Still, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth probably went a little too far with the compliments on Sunday Night Football.

Collinsworth was called out on social media for bringing up Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway when discussing Mayfield’s throwing style.

Elway is arguably the most-gifted passer in NFL history. Mayfield is having a fine season, but NFL fans weren’t having the comparison.

“nah, i don’t know what you mean when you say baker mayfield throws kinda like john elway, cris collinsworth,” ESPN’s Bomani Jones tweeted.

“BAKER MAYFIELD IS NOT LIKE JOHN F*ING ELWAY,” another fan added.

While Mayfield is obviously not as good as Elway, it’s always interesting to see how quarterbacks compare at various points of their careers.

CBS Sports tweeted out a graphic comparing Mayfield and Elway through their first 43 career games. It’s probably closer than you think:

Someone mentioned John Elway and Baker Mayfield, so we got to thinking 🤔 Elway vs Mayfield through 43 career games: Elway Mayfield

8,391 Pass yds 10,337

49-52 TD-INT 72-43

53.5 Cmp% 61.7

69.9 Pass RTG 88.8 pic.twitter.com/ymMDKI5QLJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 21, 2020

Elway was somewhat of a late bloomer in terms of true greatness, though, and the game was much different when he played.

Still, Mayfield deserves respect for the kind of season he and the Browns are having.