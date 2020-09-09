The Spun





Dan Orlovsky Says 1 NFL Team Is “Much More Dangerous” This Year

A field level view of the Cleveland Browns stadium.CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the Cleveland Browns Stadium taken during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns on September 12, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Ravens 20-3. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns were the darlings of the preseason prognosticators in 2019, only to fall flat on their face when the games began.

Under first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Browns were a mess from jump, finishing 6-10 and missing the playoffs for a 17th consecutive season. Kitchens was fired at the conclusion of the year.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski does inherit some talent, though it is on him and his staff to get it to perform as a cohesive unit. If they can do that, the Browns should challenge for a playoff spot.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is a believer in what Cleveland brings to the table. This afternoon, he said the Browns should be “much improved” this fall.

“The Browns went 6-10 (6-7 before 3 straight L’s) last year with DISASTROUS coaching. Disastrous,” Orlovsky tweeted. “They have a completely new leadership that’s so much better & a ton of talent filled into previous weakness. Don’t tell me they aren’t much improved & much more dangerous this year.”

We’re not saying Orlovsky is wrong, but we’ve been hearing that things are changing in Cleveland for years now. It is time for the Browns to actually deliver results.

They will get their first chance this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.