Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.

In today’s NFL, it’s hard to win a Super Bowl without a superstar under center. It’s not impossible, but doesn’t happen all too often. Mayfield’s not a superstar, but Patrick doesn’t think he needs to be.

In discussing the recent events surrounding the former Heisman winner, Patrick gave Mayfield four words of advice: “Be a game manager.”

DP has some advice for Baker Mayfield: "Be a game manager." #Browns pic.twitter.com/t4Vbz2bJQ5 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 21, 2021

Dan Patrick may be making a good point here. Is Baker Mayfield trying to do too much?

At this point in his NFL career, we know what the Browns quarterback is capable of. He’s not going to wow you with his stats each and every week. He’s not going to outduel guys like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. But when Mayfield plays true to his skillset, the Browns are at their best.

Cleveland is built by its defense and rushing attack. When both are clicking, the Browns are one of the tougher outs in the NFL.

Asking Mayfield to do too much outside of his comfort zone often turns into a recipe for disaster. Instead, the Browns should keep things simple and play to their true strengths: defense and running game.

Those two strengths should be on full display this evening when the Browns take on the Denver Broncos. Mayfield, however, won’t be out there.

He’s missing the game due to a lingering shoulder injury, and will be replaced by Case Keenum.