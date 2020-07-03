The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Cleveland Browns First-Round Pick Has Asked For A Trade

David Njoku lines up for a play.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 signals to tight end David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Titans defeated the Browns 43-13. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, one of the Cleveland Browns top draft picks in recent years asked the team for a trade.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tight end David Njoku wants out of Cleveland. The Browns reportedly want to keep Njoku, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, maintained it’s in Njoku’s “best interest” to play for a new team.

“It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time,” Rosenhaus said via Schefter. The former first-round pick reportedly hopes to be traded before training camp kicks off.

That would at least give him a few weeks to prepare for the 2020 season with his new team. Of course, the Browns could decide to hold onto Njoku, who might not have a robust market.

The Browns traded back into the first round of the 2017 NFL draft in order to select the former Miami Hurricanes tight end.

He was heralded as an elite athlete coming out of Miami, but has struggled to make much of an impact for the organization thus far. He played in just four games for the Browns during the 2019 season.

Earlier this offseason, Cleveland signed former Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year deal. With Hooper coming in, the Browns were expected to hit the field with 12 personnel – creating a scary tandem of Hooper and Njoku.

However, the latter appears to want out.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.