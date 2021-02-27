David Njoku Sends Message To Browns Fans Amid Uncertain Future

For nearly the last two seasons, David Njoku has constantly found his name in trade rumors. The Cleveland Browns tight end seems to think this his future is more uncertain than ever, so he made sure to remain grateful for his personal fans early on Saturday morning.

“Whatever happens I appreciate all the love from all my loyal fans. I’ve kept quiet for a while but I wanted to express that at least for now. I love u guys,” Njoku tweeted, in response to a comment from a Twitter user.

Njoku, 24, recently exercised his fifth year option with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2017, earning him just north of $6 million dollars for the upcoming 2021 season. But, that money isn’t guaranteed, meaning the Browns could choose to let the tight end go in order to create more cap room this offseason.

Njoku’s role in a talented Cleveland offense took a significant dip in 2020. The 24-year-old caught just 19 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, as Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant took the main tight end snaps for the Browns. After a broken wrist held him out for most of the 2019 season, Njoku hasn’t climbed the mountain back to his early career success.

The tension in Cleveland reached a head in 2020, when a report emerged that Njoku had demanded a trade away from the Browns. The young tight end denied telling Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot about a trade request, but didn’t entirely nix the idea that he wanted to be on the move.

It’s possible that the 24-year-old wants more touches and responsibility moving forward. The Browns offense ranked among the best in the league in 2020, even without Njoku playing a major role. It also might be in Cleveland’s best interest to avoid the heftier salary and use the additional cash to upgrade a subpar defense.

However, another team could certainly make use of a talent like Njoku. In 2018, as just 22-years-old, the 6-foot-4 tight end caught 56 passes on 88 targets, showing that he can produce in the NFL.

If the Browns choose to move on from Njoku, other suitors should definitely give the young tight end a long look.